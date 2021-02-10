IBPS releases RRB PO Officer Scale-I Main Examination scorecard at ibps.in

According to reports, as many as 3,800 candidates will be selected to work as Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager) in various Rural Banks of India as part of the recruitment drive

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday released the scorecard of RRB PO Officer Scale-I Main Examination on their official website ibps.in. Candidates can check and download their scorecard on or before 20 February, said reports.

According to a report by Jagran Josh, shortlisted candidates will now be able to appear for the interview round that will be tentatively conducted in February by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authority.

Here's how to download the IBPS RRB PO Mains Score Card 2020:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website IBPS - ibps.in.

Step 2: Once there, they need to click on ‘Click here to View Your Scores of Online Main Examination for CRP RRB IX - Officers Scale-I’.

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page where they need to provide details such as registration number/ roll number and password/ date of birth.

Step 4: Candidates need to click on the 'Login' button and download IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Mains Score Card.

The Institute of Banking Personnel released the result of Regional Rural Banks (RRB) exams conducted for the recruitment of Officer Scale 1 on 8 February. The results for IBPS Officer Scale 1 will remain available at ibps.in from 8 February to 14 February, 2021.

According to reports, as many as 3,800 candidates will be selected to work as Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager) in various Rural Banks of India as part of the recruitment drive.