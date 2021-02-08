IBPS declares RRB Officer Scale 1 Mains Result 2021 at ibps.in; steps to check

According to reports, as many as 3,800 candidates will be selected to work as Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager) in various Rural Banks of India as part of the recruitment drive

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result of Regional Rural Banks (RRB) exams conducted for the recruitment of Officer Scale 1. Candidates who appeared in the recruitment exam for the post of Group A Officer Scale 1 (PO) under the CRP RRB IX can visit the official website of IBPS and check their results.

According to the selection body, the results for IBPS Officer Scale 1 will remain available at ibps.in from 8 February to 14 February, 2021.

The report added that the main exam was conducted by IBPS on 30 January and the authority has published the result on 8 February. Candidates can check their results by logging into their account and entering their registration number.

Follow these steps to check the IBPS RRB main exam result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says: ‘Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Main Examination for CRP RRB IX - Officers Scale I’ on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to another page

Step 4: Enter your registration number/ roll number and password/ date of birth in the given boxes at the right hand side of the webpage

Step 5: Once you click on ‘Login’, your result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check the result, download your marksheet and take a print out of the document

Here is the direct link.

Candidates who have managed to qualify the main exams will now have to appear in an interview round and pass it to move forward in the recruitment process, according to a report by the Times of India.