IBPS PO/MT Main result 2022 declared at ibps.in, check direct link to download here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the Main Examination result for Probationary Officer and Management Trainee-XI (PO/MT) 2022-23. Candidates who appeared in the examination may check their result on the official website of IBPS - ibps.in

The result will be available on the official portal till 16 February, 2022.

IBPS PO Main result 2022: Here’s how to download

-Visit the official website - ibps.in

-Click on ‘CRP PO/MT’ link available on the left side of the homepage.

-Click on link that reads, ‘Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees-XI result

-Key in your login credentials such as registration number or roll number along with the date of birth

-Click on login to view your IBPS PO Main result which shall be displayed on the screen

-Download and save a copy of the result for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the IBPS PO Main result 2022.

The institute conducted the IBPS PO Main exam on 22 January, 2022 and hall tickets for the same were released in the second week of January.

The preliminary examination was held from 4 to 11 December last year. Results for the preliminary examination were declared on 5 January.

Applicants who qualified the preliminary exam were then shortlisted to appear in the online Main exam. The Main Examination consisted of objective tests for 200 marks along with a 25 mark Descriptive Test.

Selection Process

Selection for the IBPS-PO/MI-XI posts shall be done through three rounds which are the Preliminary Exam, Main Exam and the Interview Round. Candidates have to qualify all the rounds for the final selection.

The Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for Probationary Officer and Management Trainee is being carried out by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is being carried out to fill a total of 4135 vacancies.

Applicants can check the official notification here for more details on the examination.

