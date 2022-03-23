IBPS PO Result 2022 declared at at ibps.in; check direct link to view scores here

The scores have been released for candidates who had qualified the Main exam and had been shortlisted for the Interview round.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has put out the IBPS Probationary Officer recruitment result 2022 today, 23 March. The scores have been released for candidates who had qualified the Main exam and had been shortlisted for the Interview round. Candidates can visit the official website - ibps.in and check their results.

IBPS PO Result 2022: Check scores through these steps given below.

Go to the official website - ibps.in

On the homepage, search and click on IBPS PO Result 2022 link

To check the IBPS PO Result 2022, enter your login details and click on the submit button

The IBPS PO Result 2022 scores will appear on the screen

Download your PO Main exam scores and keep a copy for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check the IBPS PO Result 2022.

It is to be noted that the results will be available on the website till 28 March only. The provisional allotment will be done by the IBPS in April, as per the official notification. Only those candidates will be eligible for the allotment who have cleared all three levels of the IBPS PO recruitment process. Check recruitment notification here.

The interview Round was held by the Participating Banks at selected centres in February/March this year. The centre, time and date, address of the venue of the Interview were clearly mentioned on the hall tickets issued for the round. Candidates also had to appear with a set of documents including their mark sheets, interview call letter, a photo identity proof and so on at the interview.

The IBPS PO/MT-XI Main 2022 exam was conducted on 22 January and the result for the same was announced on 11 February. View the cut-off scores for the Main exam here.

With this recruitment drive, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection aims to fill a total of 4,135 Probationary Officer vacancies.

For more details related to the recruitment process and the interview round, candidates are requested to visit the official website of IBPS - ibps.in.

