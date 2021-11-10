IBPS PO Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 4,135 posts today; check direct link here

Applicants should note that through this recruitment drive, the institute will fill up a total of 4,135 vacancies in the organisation.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will shut down the online registration process for Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment today, 10 November. Aspirants who want to apply for the PO posts can do so by visiting the official website of IBPS at https://ibps.in/.

Applicants should note that through this recruitment drive, the institute will fill up a total of 4,135 vacancies in the organization.

For more details and information, check the official notification here.

Steps to apply for IBPS PO Recruitment 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website of IBPS at https://ibps.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the IBPS PO Recruitment 2021 link that is available on the home page

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates will have to enter their login details to register themselves

Step 4: Once the login is done, kindly fill the application form correctly

Step 5: To process further, upload the compulsory documents and make the required payment of application fees

Step 6: Finally, download the confirmation page and take a hard copy of the same for future use

Direct link to apply: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crppo11jul21/

Eligibility Criteria: Applicants holding a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university by the Government Of India are eligible to apply. Even those having an equivalent qualification which is recognized by the Central Government are also qualified to apply.

Age Limit: Interested candidates’ age should be between 20 to 30 years.

Application Fee: Those belonging to the general category will have to pay Rs 850 as application fees while candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWBD categories are requested to pay Rs 175 for the same.

For the unversed, the registration process for IBPS PO Recruitment 2021 began on 20 October. Additionally, the online prelims examination will be conducted on 4 and 11 December, tentatively.

Also, the recruitment process will be held in three rounds; the first is the Prelims exam, then comes the Mains exam and finally the Interview round. Eligible applicants will be shortlisted after every round while the final recruitment will be done only after the Interview.