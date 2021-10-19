IBPS Probationary Officers (PO) 2021 notification released; registration to begin from 20 October for 4,135 vacancies

Candidates should possess a degree (graduation) in any discipline from a university recognized by the Government of India or its equivalent qualification

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released an official notification for the recruitment of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees. The process of registration will begin on 20 October for a total of 4,135 vacancies of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees and interested candidates can apply online through the official website https://ibps.in/.

Important dates:

The registration for the examination begins on 20 October and will end on 10 November. Applicants can also modify/edit their forms and pay the fee within the above-mentioned date. The pre-exam training and downloading of call letters for online preliminary exams of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees will take place in November. The online preliminary examination will be conducted tentatively between 4 November and 11 December. While the online exam for mains will be conducted in January, 2022 and the provisional allotment of candidates will take place by April 2022.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates should possess a degree (graduation) in any discipline from a university recognized by the Government of India or its equivalent qualification recognized by the Central Government.

The candidate must be a citizen of India. The minimum age of an applicant should be 20 years and the maximum should be 30 years, i.e. a candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.10.1991 and not later than 01.10.2001. A five-year age relaxation will be given for SC/ST, a three-year relaxation for OBC, and 10-year age relaxation for PwBD.

Examination structure:

Preliminary Exams

The English language section will be of 30 marks with 30 questions, the quantitative aptitude section will have 35 questions and the reasoning ability section will have 35 questions. The exam will be of 100 marks.

Mains

The reasoning and computer aptitude section will consist of 45 questions and will be of 60 marks, the general and banking awareness section consists of 40 questions and will be of 40 marks, the English language section will have a total of 35 questions and carries 40 marks and the data analysis section is of 60 marks with a total of 35 questions. Two questions of 25 marks will also be allotted to letter writing and essay writing in English.

Application fee:

Candidates from the SC/ST/PwBD categories shall pay Rs 175 as an application fee while applicants belonging to all other categories will have to pay Rs 850. Payment can be done only through online mode by Debit/Credit cards, IMPS, Internet banking, Cash cards, and mobile wallets.

For more information, check the official notification here.