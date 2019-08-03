IBPS PO 2019: From notification release date, to tentative schedule for prelims, all you need to know about banking exam

IBPS PO 2019 | The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the official notification of the probationary officer (PO)/ MT recruitment examination by the next week of August on the official website – ibps.in.

In 2018, the IBPS PO notification was released in the first week of August, that is, by 9 August. However, it should be noted that every year IBPS issues notification for the PO and MT posts on 9 August.

The registration for the preliminary examination 2018 for the PO post, which was held in October, commenced on 14 August and concluded on 4 September.

According to reports, the prelims this year will be conducted on October 12, 13, 19 and 20. Those who successfully qualify this exam will be eligible for the main examinations, scheduled to be conducted on 30 November.

Exam pattern for IBPS PO prelims exam: