IBPS PO 2019: From notification release date, to tentative schedule for prelims, all you need to know about banking exam

IBPS PO 2019 | The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the official notification of the probationary officer (PO)/ MT recruitment examination by the next week of August on the official website – ibps.in.
In 2018, the IBPS PO notification was released in the first week of August, that is, by 9 August. However, it should be noted that every year IBPS issues notification for the PO and MT posts on 9 August.
The registration for the preliminary examination 2018 for the PO post, which was held in October, commenced on 14 August and concluded on 4 September.
According to reports, the prelims this year will be conducted on October 12, 13, 19 and 20. Those who successfully qualify this exam will be eligible for the main examinations, scheduled to be conducted on 30 November.
Exam pattern for IBPS PO prelims exam:
The IBPS PO prelims will be held in three sections — English, quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability – of 100 marks each with a time limit of one hour to complete it.
For English, a total of 30 questions of one marks each will be asked, while for quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability, 35 questions of one marks each is the pattern.
Eligibility criteria:
To apply for the IBPS PO exam, an applicant must at least complete his/her graduation from a recognised university. The minimum age limit for the IBPS PO/MT post is 20 years while the maximum age limit is 30 years.
For an SC/ST candidate, there's an age relaxation of 5 years in maximum age limit, while for OBC applicants the maximum age relaxation is 3 years. However, the physically challenged has an upper age relaxation of 10 years suggesting that the maximum age limit candidates is 40 years.
Selection process for IBPS PO exam:
Candidates will be selected through through a three-tier exam process — preliminary, mains and interview. After the interview round is completed, provisional allotment process will start.
Updated Date: Aug 03, 2019 11:27:44 IST