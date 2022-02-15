IBPS PO Admit Card 2022 for Interview Round out at ibps.in, check direct link here

The last date to download the IBPS Probationary Officer and Management Trainee-XI Interview Admit Card 2021 is 3 March

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has put out the IBPS PO Admit Card 2022 for interview on its official website. Candidates who have been selected for the Interview Round can visit the official website - ibps.in and download call letters.

IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

Go to the official site of IBPS - http://ibps.in

On the homepage search for IBPS Interview admit card link and click on it

Enter the login details - Registration No / Roll No and Date Of Birth and click on the submit button

IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen of your device

Check the IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2022 carefully and download it

Keep a hard copy of the IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2022 for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2022.

Candidates must know that the Interview Round will be held by the participating banks. The round will be coordinated by the Nodal Bank in each State/ UT with the help of IBPS. In the call letter, the shortlisted candidates will be told about the exam centre, venue details, time and date of the interview.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected for the post on the basis of three rounds - Preliminary Exam, Main Exam and the Interview Round. They have to clear all the rounds for the final selection.

The IBPS PO Main exam was conducted on 22 January, 2022 and admit cards for the same were released in the second week of January. The result was declared on 10 February. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website till 16 February, 2022.

Check the official notification here.

