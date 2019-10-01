IBPS PO admit card 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel releases hall ticket of prelim exam for probationary officers on ibps.in

IBPS PO admit card 2019| Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has released the admit card of the preliminary exam for the recruitment of probationary officers (PO) on its official website – ibps.in.

Candidates can download the IBPS PO hall ticket from the official portal till 19 October, the second last day of the Probationary Officers and Management Trainees exam.

The prelim exam will have 100 marks allotted for objective type questions, that will be conducted online. The objective test will have three sections and will be conducted for a period of one hour. The three sections are – English language, quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability.

According to NDTV, the banking recruitment agency has scheduled the IBPS PO prelim exam for 12, 13, 19, 20 and 20 October.

How to download IBPS PO Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Candidates should visit the IBPS official website – ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'Download online preliminary exam call letter' on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on screen. Candidates must click the first option

Step 4: In the login page, candidates are to fill in their respective registration number, date of birth and hit submit

Candidates are adviced to take a print out of their admit cards for future reference and add a passport size photo of theirs on it.

It is mandatory for participants to carry their hall tickets to the exam center along with a photo identity proof like PAN Card/Passport/Driving License/Voter’s Card/Bank Passbook, reported Hindustan Times.