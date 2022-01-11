IBPS PO 2021: Scorecards released at ibps.in; check direct link here
The exam authority will soon issue the hall tickets for the main examination
Scorecards of Probationary Officer and Management Trainee (PO/MT) Preliminary exam has been put up by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on its website. Applicants who have appeared for the IBPS exam, can check the scorecards at the website - https://ibps.in using their login credentials.
IBPS PO score cards 2021: Here’s how to check
- Visit the official of IBPS - https://ibps.in
- Click on CRP PO/MT XI score cards link, available on the homepage
- Enter the login credentials and press submit button
- Check and download the IBPS PO score cards 2021
- Take a printout of the IBPS PO score cards 2021 for future reference
Candidates can also use the direct link to check the score cards.
The Main exam is likely to be held on 22 January, 2022, as per the official notification. The IBPS declared the PO/MT XI 2022-23 result on 5 January. The examination was held between 4-11 December at various exam centres.
Selection process
The recruitment of Probationary Officers and Management Trainees will be through three stages - preliminary exam, main exam and an interview. Applicants who have cleared the online preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam. The main examination will be of 200 marks.
“Marks obtained only in the Online Main Examination will be considered for shortlisting for Interviews and Final Merit Listing,” said the official notification.
For further updates regarding the main exam, applicants are advised to check the official website of IBPS regularly.
Check the official notification here.
With this recruitment drive, IBPS aims to fill a total of 4,135 Probationary Officers and Management Trainees posts in participating banks, as per Scroll.
For more details and queries, candidates can check the official website of IBPS - https://ibps.in.
