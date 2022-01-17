IBPS exam calendar 2022-23: Tentative time-table released at ibps.in, check details here

The institute has directed that a ‘single registration’ will be done for both the preliminary and Mains exam of a candidate

The examination calendar for the year 2022-23 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Candidates preparing for the exam can check and download the same by visiting the official website at ibps.in.

Along with the exam calendar 2022-23, IBPS has also mentioned the registration process for all exams (RRB, PO, Clerk, SO and so on) that will be done in online mode only. This year, the institute has directed that a ‘single registration’ will be done for both the preliminary and mains exam of a candidate.

According to the fresh exam calendar, the preliminary exam for Officer Scale I and RRB Office Assistants will be conducted in August this year. While, the Main examination will be held in September and October.

On 24 September, the single exam for RRB Officers Scale II and III will be held. These examinations will be conducted for the recruitment of Office Assistants at Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) and their officers.

IBPS RRB Office Assistant and Officers calendar:

Office Assistants on 7, 8, 13, 14, 20 and 21 August (Prelim exam) and 1 October (Main exam).

Officer Scale I on 7, 8, 13, 14, 20 and 21 August (Prelim exam) and 24 September (Main exam).

Officers Scale II and III 24 September (Single exam)

The IBPS Clerk prelim exam will be conducted in August and September, this year and the Main exam is scheduled to be taken up in October. The preliminary exams for Specialist Officers and Probationary Officers have been scheduled to be conducted in October and December, respectively.

IBPS Clerk, PO/MT-XII and SPL calendar:

Clerks on 28 August, 3 and 4 September (Prelim exam) and 8 October (Main exam)

Probationary Officers on 15, 16 and 22 October (Prelim exam) and 26 November (Main exam)

Specialist Officers on 24 and 31 December (Prelim exam) and 29 January, 2023 (Main exam).

Check the IBPS exam calendar 2022-23 here.

Candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the official website for detailed notification on each of the above examinations.

