IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: Admit cards for prelims exam out at ibps.in; check direct link here

The hall tickets for the prelims exam of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Clerk recruitment 2021 have been put out by the IBPS. Candidates can download their IBPS Clerk prelims admit card 2021 from the official website of IBPS at https://ibps.in/.

Steps to download IBPS Clerk prelims hall ticket 2021:

― Visit the official website at https://ibps.in/

― Click on the link for the hall tickets of CRP Clerk XI that is given on the main page

― Login using the required details such as your registration number and date of birth

― The IBPS Clerk 2021 admit card will appear on your screen

― Check and download your IBPS hall ticket for future use

Direct link for downloading IBPS Clerk admit card 2021:

https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crpcl11jun21/clopea_nov21/login.php?appid=f14563a54881401434eef705119d1771

The IBPS Clerk prelims exam will be held on 19 December as a computer-based test (CBT). The test will be held in English, Hindi and 13 regional languages to recruit 7,858 Clerks under the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) of the various banks that are participating in the recruitment.

The IBPS Clerk prelims exam will consist of 100 objective-type questions, with the questions carrying one mark each. The prelims exam will consist of three tests― Reasoning Ability, English Language and Numerical Ability. Applicants must qualify in all three tests by obtaining the cut-off marks which will be decided by the IBPS later.

The organisation has also released an Information Booklet with instructions regarding the prelims exam.

Here is the link to view the booklet: https://www.ibps.in/wp-content/uploads/IBPS-CLERK-IH-2021-XI-Preliminary-EN.pdf

Candidates who qualify the prelims exam will be selected for the IBPS Clerk Main exam, scheduled to take place in January or February next year. After that, the next stage of selection is a personal interview. If any applicant qualifies the three rounds of selection, they will be called in for verification of documents.

The provisional allotment of the posts is expected to be carried out in April next year.