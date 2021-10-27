IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: Registration for 7,858 posts ends today; check eligibility and other details here

Candidates who belong to the SC/ST/PwBD/EXSM categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 175. All the other candidates will have to submit Rs 850

The IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021 registration window will close today, (Wednesday 27 October). Aspirants, who have not applied yet, can register for the IBPS Clerk posts by visiting the official website, https://ibps.in/.

Steps to register for IBPS Clerk recruitment:

- Visit the official website of IBPS, https://ibps.in/

- On the homepage, click on the link that reads IBPS clerk recruitment

- As the new page opens, enter the required details to register

- After registering yourself, complete the application form

- Now, upload relevant documents and pay the fee

- Download the completed form and keep a copy for future use

Click here for direct link to register.

Candidates who belong to the SC/ST/PwBD/EXSM categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 175. All the other candidates will have to submit Rs 850 as the application fee. The payment of fee has to be done through online mode.

This recruitment drive aims at filling a total of 7,858 Clerk vacancies. In order to apply for the post, candidates need to possess a graduation degree in any discipline from any recognized university. The minimum age of a candidate should be 20 years and the maximum age should be 28 years to apply for the post.

A candidate’s selection will be based on their performance in the preliminary exam, main exam, and interview. If an applicant clears all three rounds, he/she will have to go through the document verification round to secure admission.

The preliminary examination will be conducted in December.. The main exam of IBPS clerk will be held in January or February 2022 and the process for provisional allotment will be carried out in April 2022.