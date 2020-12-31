IBPS Clerk exam 2020: Prelims result likely to be released today; check at ibps.in

The final result will be released taking into consideration the scores obtained by candidates in prelims and mains.

The results of IBPS Clerk prelims 2020 is expected to be announced today by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Those who took IBPS Clerk prelims exam 2020 will be able to check their result on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

The prelims exam for IBPS Clerk was conducted on 5, 12 and 13 December. Those who get through the prelims will have to appear for IBPS Clerk mains 2020, which is scheduled to be held on 2 February, 2021, reported Times Now.

IBPS Clerk prelims results 2020: How to check

Step 1: Open a search engine and type IBPS

Step 2: Click on the link that will take you to the IBPS website

Step 3: On the homepage, look for the link of IBPS Clerk prelims results 2020

Step 4: Click on the link, following which you will be directed to a new page

Step 5: Enter the required details to log in

Step 6: You can see the result on screen

According to DNA, the IBPS declares the result after carrying out the normalisation of marks. The process is done as per an equi-percentile method. It is required as papers are conducted in multiple shifts and difficulty level of papers varies in them. Scores up to two decimal places are considered before releasing the result.

The final result will be released taking into consideration the scores obtained by candidates in prelims and mains. However, those who get through these two stages are required to pass a local language test, which is of qualifying nature.

The admit cards for the IBPS Clerk mains 2020 is expected to be released in the first week of February.

The prelims exam was of 100 marks – English (30 marks), Numerical Ability (35 marks) and Reasoning Ability (35 marks). Candidates were allotted one hour to complete the test.