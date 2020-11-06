IBPS Clerk 2020 preliminary exam application ends today; apply at ibps.in for tests on 5, 12 and 13 December

Candidates who qualify the prelims exam will be qualified to appear for mains exam that will be conducted on 28 February, 2021

The IBPS Clerk 2020 application form window will close today (6 November). Candidates who want to appear for IBPS clerk 2020 preliminary exam that will be conducted on 5, 12 and 13 December can register on the official website - ibps.in.

The application window was opened for fresh candidates from 23 October. Today is also the last date of editing and printing the IBPS Clerk 2020 application form.

Candidates who qualify the prelims exam will be qualified to appear for mains exam that will be conducted on 28 February, 2021. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for interview round. The exam will be conducted in online mode.

The IBPS recruitment exam is being conducted to fill 2,557 vacancies in 11 participating organisations, including Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank.

Those applying for the posts should be between 20 and 28 years. For reserved categories candidates, there is age relaxation in the upper age limit.

The exam will be of total 100 marks out of which 30 marks will be for English language, and 35 marks each for Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. Examinees will get 60 minutes time to answer the questions. For each section, candidates will get 20 minutes.

The IBPS Clerk 2020 notification was released on 1 September and the application process was conducted from 2 to 23 September. Candidates who had attained eligibility in terms of educational qualification by 23 September could apply. But later it was extended for those candidates who obtain eligibility by 6 November.