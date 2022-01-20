I&B Ministry uses stills from Allu Arjun's Pushpa to spread awareness on COVID-19

The Ministry also requested citizens to follow COVID-19 SOPs to protect themselves against the infection

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise has impressed people across the country and received great reviews. Now, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry posted a Pushpa: The Rise meme to reach more people and aware them about the importance of wearing face masks.

The Ministry posted a still from the movie showing actor Allu Arjun wearing a face mask. It also replaced the popular dialogue of the movie “Pushpa, Pushpa Raj… Main jhukega nahi” to “DELTA HO YA OMICRON, MAIN MASK UTAAREGA NAHI.”

“Pushpa..PushpaRaj ho ya koi bhi, Our fight against COVID-19 is still on!,” the caption read.

The Ministry also requested its countrymen to follow the COVID SOPs to protect themselves against the coronavirus.

Watch the tweet here:

Since being shared, the post has gathered 5,835 likes and 1,958 retweets. Twitter users also hailed the Ministry’s effort to reach out to the mass.

A Twitter user liked the modified version of the dialogue.

y mast meme ta.

M mask utarega nhi — Vitamin Protein (@IMB_Gaurav) January 19, 2022

Another liked the meme and hailed the Ministry’s effort.

Best wha kiya baat — kunal (@kunalkumar82) January 19, 2022

Another user wrote that Pushpamania is everywhere.

Pushpamania everywhere — AA CULT ANKITH (@devoteeofbunny) January 19, 2022

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Traffic Police has also used Pushpa: The Rise to spread awareness about wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler. The police tweeted a still in which actor Allu Arjun can be seen wearing a helmet while riding a motorcycle.

Check Hyderabad Traffic Police’s post here:

The post, which was shared on 14 January, has garnered 832 likes and over 300 retweets. People praised the efforts made by the Hyderabad Traffic Police.

A Twitter user said that he wants to live in Hyderabad city.

I want to live in Hyderabad — Shashank Dammalapati (@sha0nk) January 14, 2022

Another hailed the Traffic Police’s innovative way of spreading awareness.

Excellent information through easy understand — Babbu (@babbusrinu) January 15, 2022

A Twitter user praised the Traffic Police saying keep up the good work.

Appreciate thing go head Hyd traffic police — Basha Shaik (@BashaSh36742742) January 18, 2022

Sukumar’s directorial Pushpa: The Rise has broken box office records. Moviegoers loved the character Pushpraj, played by Allu Arjun. The makers released the film in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada languages.

