I&B Ministry uses stills from Allu Arjun's Pushpa to spread awareness on COVID-19
The Ministry also requested citizens to follow COVID-19 SOPs to protect themselves against the infection
Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise has impressed people across the country and received great reviews. Now, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry posted a Pushpa: The Rise meme to reach more people and aware them about the importance of wearing face masks.
The Ministry posted a still from the movie showing actor Allu Arjun wearing a face mask. It also replaced the popular dialogue of the movie “Pushpa, Pushpa Raj… Main jhukega nahi” to “DELTA HO YA OMICRON, MAIN MASK UTAAREGA NAHI.”
“Pushpa..PushpaRaj ho ya koi bhi, Our fight against COVID-19 is still on!,” the caption read.
The Ministry also requested its countrymen to follow the COVID SOPs to protect themselves against the coronavirus.
Watch the tweet here:
#Pushpa..#PushpaRaj ho ya koi bhi,
Our fight against #COVID19 is still on!
️Keep following #COVIDAppropriateBehaviour
✅Always wear a #mask
✅Wash/sanitize hands regularly
✅Maintain distancing
✅Get fully #vaccinated#IndiaFightsCorona #We4Vaccine @alluarjun @iamRashmika pic.twitter.com/Mlzj9tnWL5
— #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) January 19, 2022
Since being shared, the post has gathered 5,835 likes and 1,958 retweets. Twitter users also hailed the Ministry’s effort to reach out to the mass.
A Twitter user liked the modified version of the dialogue.
y mast meme ta.
M mask utarega nhi
— Vitamin Protein (@IMB_Gaurav) January 19, 2022
Another liked the meme and hailed the Ministry’s effort.
Best wha kiya baat
— kunal (@kunalkumar82) January 19, 2022
Another user wrote that Pushpamania is everywhere.
Pushpamania everywhere — AA CULT ANKITH (@devoteeofbunny) January 19, 2022
Meanwhile, Hyderabad Traffic Police has also used Pushpa: The Rise to spread awareness about wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler. The police tweeted a still in which actor Allu Arjun can be seen wearing a helmet while riding a motorcycle.
Check Hyderabad Traffic Police’s post here:
#HYDTPweBringAwareness
Wear Helmet. It saves you #WearHelmet #Helmet #ThaggedheLe@jtcptrfhyd @dcptraffic1hyd. pic.twitter.com/VyGMUY43O8
— Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) January 14, 2022
The post, which was shared on 14 January, has garnered 832 likes and over 300 retweets. People praised the efforts made by the Hyderabad Traffic Police.
A Twitter user said that he wants to live in Hyderabad city.
I want to live in Hyderabad
— Shashank Dammalapati (@sha0nk) January 14, 2022
Another hailed the Traffic Police’s innovative way of spreading awareness.
Excellent information through easy understand
— Babbu (@babbusrinu) January 15, 2022
A Twitter user praised the Traffic Police saying keep up the good work.
Appreciate thing go head Hyd traffic police
— Basha Shaik (@BashaSh36742742) January 18, 2022
Sukumar’s directorial Pushpa: The Rise has broken box office records. Moviegoers loved the character Pushpraj, played by Allu Arjun. The makers released the film in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada languages.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
On Raja Kumari’s birthday, let’s look at some of the best tracks by her
From Shook to Phire Faqeera, let us take a look at some of the best songs Raja Kumari has given us till now:
How I Met Your Father review round-up: 'Bizarre exercise in recycling nostalgia for modern times'
"The cast is plenty likable, but the punchlines they’re given are lame, with lots of tired Tinder jokes, and the laugh track is loud and distracting."
UPSC NDA, Naval Academy Exam I 2022: Registration closes at 6pm, apply at upsconline.nic.in.
The UPSC will conduct the NDA 1 exam 2022 on 10 April, 2022 at various exam centres across the country.