IAS officer who 'walked dog' in Thyagraj stadium transferred to Ladakh, Delhi govt submits report

IAS officer Sanjeev Khirwar was on Thursday transferred to Ladakh, hours after a report said that the bureaucrat forced athletes to vacate Delhi's Thyagraj Stadium.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said that while Sanjeev Khirwar has been transferred to Ladakh, his wife Rinku Dugga who is also a bureaucrat has been transferred to Arunachal Pradesh from Delhi respectively.

Hours after a news report regarding the misuse of facilities at Thyagraj Stadium by Sanjeev Khirwar & his wife Rinku Dugga, MHA has transferred both the AGMUT cadre IAS officers Sanjeev Khirwar & Rinku Dugga to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh from Delhi respectively: MHA order pic.twitter.com/teMHyNPwhw — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2022

Earlier, The Indian Express reported that Khirwar has been misusing the Delhi government-run facility for the past few months.

Athletes were forced to end their practice at 7 pm which was earlier than usual so that Khirwar who was Delhi’s Principal Secretary (Revenue) could walk his dog, the daily reported.

“We used to train till 8-8.30 pm under lights earlier. But now, we are asked to leave the ground by 7 pm so that the officer can walk his dog on the ground. Our training and practice routine has been disrupted,” a coach told The Indian Express.

According to ANI, the Ministry of Home Affairs took the action soon after Delhi Chief Secretary submitted a report to it in the evening on the factual position of the news report.

"The MHA had sought a report from Chief Secretary, Delhi on the news report regarding the misuse of facilities at Thyagraj Stadium by Sanjeev Khirwar and his wife Rinku Dugga. Chief Secretary, Delhi submitted a report later in the evening on the factual position to MHA. In the meanwhile, Khirwar has been transferred by MHA to Ladakh and Dugga to Arunachal Pradesh. Necessary action will be initiated based on the report," MHA sources told ANI.

