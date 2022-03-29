IAS officer Tina Dabi is set to tie the knot again; shares photos with fiancé

Currently, Dabi is posted in Jaipur as Joint Secretary, Finance (Taxation) Department for the Rajasthan government while Dr Gawande is the Director of Archaeology and Museum Department in the same city

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Tina Dabi, is all set to tie the knot again. Taking to her Instagram handle, Dabi shared the news of her engagement to fellow IAS officer Dr Pradeep K Gawande, who is a 2013 batch officer. She also tagged her fiancé in the photo.

The IAS officer enjoys a massive fame with over 1.4 million followers on social media. “I'm wearing the smile you gave me” wrote Dabi. She also used the hashtag fiancé. In the photograph, Dabi and Gawande are seen holding hands with happy expressions on their faces.

Check post here:

Meanwhile, Gawande also posted a few pictures on his personal Instagram handle with a caption reading "Together, is my favourite place to be!"

Currently, Dabi is posted in Jaipur as Joint Secretary, Finance (Taxation) Department for the Rajasthan government while Dr Gawande is the Director of Archaeology and Museum Department in the same city. According to reports, the wedding is scheduled to take place on 22 April at a hotel in Jaipur.

Dabi made headlines after she became the first Dalit girl to top the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination in 2015, that too in her first attempt. Her marriage with IAS batchmate Athar Aamir Ul Shafi Khan, led to her personal life dominating headlines. Khan had come second in the 2015 IAS examinations.

Khan and Dabi initially made their relationship official after announcing it on Facebook in 2016 and later got married in 2018. The wedding was attended by top politicians including Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, some Union Ministers and then Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

Due to their interfaith marriage, Dabi and Khan had received much flak on social media. Later on, Dabi had countered the backlash and stated that her marriage was above religious divides.

However, the couple officially announced their separation in 2020 and later got divorced in 2021.

