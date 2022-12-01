There is no denying the fact that elephants are the largest land animal on earth, and one can’t praise god’s majestic creature enough. But with a huge stature comes an immense diet that needs to be fulfilled timely. And rarely have we given thought to the amount of food it takes to keep a full-grown elephant healthy. Therefore a video has come forward that gives us a glance at an elephant’s breakfast and how patiently it is prepared.

Yes, you read that right. The video came to light after it was shared by the IAS officer Supriya Sahu on her official Twitter account. According to the caption by the government official, the video belongs to Theppakadu Elephant Camp located in Tamil Nadu’s Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

The video, which is making rounds on the internet, throws light on how breakfast is prepared for elephants at the reserve.

The video has not only brought forth the breakfast preparation for elephants but has also given a glance at the ingredients that the authorities provide them, which are specially curated keeping the health of each animal in mind. While sharing the video, the IAS officer wrote in the caption, “Breakfast time for elephants at Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu. Each elephant has a defined menu curated carefully by the camp Veterinarian. Ragi, jaggery, and rice are mixed with some salt and given as food balls to waiting elephants outside.”

The now-viral video opens by showing about a dozen men, who can be seen crushing the giant cubes of rice, ragi, and jaggery and mixing them all together. Basically, they are turning them into big balls. In the process, men at the workstation can be seen adding salt to it. The size and quantity of the food are completely dependent on what the veterinarian has prescribed to each elephant keeping their health and stature in the examination. Once the ball of food is ready, the workers can be seen taking it to the elephants, who can be seen ringing the bell hanging around their necks. In the outer area, some of the elephants can be seen standing by the fence and ringing the bell, which is presumed to work like an alarm.

Breakfast time for elephants at Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu.Each elephant has a defined menu carefully curated by the camp Veterinarian.Ragi jaggery rice are mixed with some salt and given as food balls to waiting elephants outside #elephants pic.twitter.com/fJg6xJYXX0 — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) November 29, 2022



Taking to the comments section, several users suggested that the workers preparing the food must sport gloves as animals can also contract the infection. One user commented, “I request you to arrange hand gloves for the people. Animals also get infected by humans and as you are aware Covid again started in China. It’s my suggestion only.”

I request you to arrange hand gloves for the people. Animals also get infected by humans and as you are aware Covid again started in China. It’s my suggestion only. — Balamurugan Durairaj (@bala_br) November 29, 2022



Many wondered if any other state had such camps.

Lovely. Does any other state in India have such elephant camps? — Prakash Rao (@prakashradiare) November 29, 2022



So far, the video has been played more than 56,000 times and has garnered over 2,000 likes.

