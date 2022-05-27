IAS officer shares image of gutka stain inside airplane, internet demands action

Many social media users came up with sarcastic replies and also took a jibe at actors including Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn for endorsing pan masala products

Betel nut and gutka-stains were only visible in local buses, trains, and other public places but now, people have gone to an embarrassing next level of staining an airplane. Yes, you read it right!

An image shared by an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer on social media displays how the walls inside an aircraft have been stained red with betel nut marks.

Sharing the image on Twitter, IAS officer Awanish Sharan sarcastically captioned his post with a note saying: "Somebody left their identity behind." In the now-viral image, a large gutka stain can clearly be seen below the window of a plane.

Check his post here:

Soon, his post went viral and grabbed eyeballs of internet users. They were left speechless while a few demanded strict action against the person responsible for it.

There were many others who came up with sarcastic replies and also took a jibe at actors including Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn for endorsing pan masala products. Some even demanded a ban on air travel to the person who committed the act.

One angry user stated that this particular chair should be reserved for the celebrities who are endorsing such products.

This particular chair should be reserved for d celebrities who r endorsing this shit things https://t.co/RurLERG1SB — Saumitra Mohanty (@saumitramohanty) May 26, 2022

While, another user asserted that the person who committed this act should be given an award.

Sir, is mahaan purush ko trace karke reward dena chahiye. Shayaad thabi sudharega. Airline walo ko us passenger ke baare main toh pata hi hoga. — Yeshi Phaichulpa (@yeshicnp) May 26, 2022

Here are a few more reactions:

aeroplane main bhi. — Hameed Hayat (@hameedhayat_) May 25, 2022

Can easily track the man, sitting seating! Fine him! https://t.co/0y2Ns97LFf — Syed Imr@n (@syed_Imran8055) May 26, 2022

Last month, Akshay Kumar apologised to his fans after he got brutally trolled for promoting pan masala. He later stepped down as the brand ambassador of a pan masala company.

More than one-third of the men in the country consume tobacco, as per a survey data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO). The Global Health Tobacco Survey was conducted between 2016 and 2017.

