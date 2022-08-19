Multitasking is necessary for a successful career. In this highly competitive world, you are required to perform multiple tasks within a restricted time frame.

Multitasking is necessary for a successful career. In this highly competitive world, you are required to perform multiple tasks within a restricted time frame.

To help people in learning this very skill, IAS officer Divya Mittal has shared a list of tools and websites that help her multitask at work. She is currently posted as the District Magistrate in Uttar Pradesh’s Sant Kabir Nagar.

When it comes to multitasking, who can know it better than an IAS officer herself? An IAS officer is required to manage and oversee the functioning of an entire department or district, and that also single-handedly.

“Many people ask me how I am able to multi-task! The answer is Technology! 10 amazing tools/sites you should start using today: Retweet for maximum reach.”, she captioned her post.

Here is the post she has tweeted:

Have is the list of tools and websites she shared: 1. Dictation.io, this made in India tool is a great time saver. You can just dictate your documents and emails in Google Chrome. You don’t need to write anything. https://dictation.io/ 2. Tiny Wow, this website allows you to edit documents like pdf files and photos. It also helps in compression of documents, and conversion to other formats. https://tinywow.com/ 3. Canva On Canva, you can choose from hundreds of beautiful templates, and do graphic designing. https://www.canva.com/ 4. WolframAlpha, it gives you step by step solutions to problems in areas like Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Geography, Finance, etc. https://www.wolframalpha.com/ 5. Hemingway Hemingway is a word editor which checks and grade the readability of your writing. It helps in removing complex words, long sentences, errors, etc. https://hemingwayapp.com/ 6. Simple Wikipedia, if you find the explanation given in Wikipedia too complex, then you can try Simple Wikipedia. It provides information in simple language. https://simple.wikipedia.org/wiki/Main_Page 7. Project Gutenberg, this website has a library of 60,000 free eBooks. Some of the world’s greatest literature can be found here. https://gutenberg.org/ 8. Diffchecker, the differences between the two versions of a document can be quickly identified using this tool. https://www.diffchecker.com/ 9. Craiyon, this AI model can draw images from any text prompt. https://www.craiyon.com/ 10. Notion Notion is an all-in-one tool for taking notes, project management, data management, etc. https://www.notion.so/.

Many people appreciated the IAS officer's post, and found it very helpful.

While, some cautioned against using online tools for private information. “Never ever use online tools for private information.”, one user commented.

The tweet has now more than 18,000 likes and 7,544 retweets.

