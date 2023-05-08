IAF's MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashes near Rajasthan's Suratgarh, 3 civilians die

Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Suratgarh in Rajasthan on Monday, defence sources said adding that the pilot is safe. The aircraft had taken off from Suratgarh.

As per the latest information, three civilians died and a man was injured as the plane crashed on their house in Bahlolnagar district in Hanumangharh. A rescue operation is underway, SP Sudhir Chaudhary said.

“A MiG-21 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Suratgarh during a routine training sortie today morning. The pilot ejected safely, sustaining minor injuries. An inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident,” IAF tweeted.



Earlier in January, one pilot lost his life after two Indian Air Force fighter jets – a Sukhoi Su-30 and a Mirage 2000 – crashed during a training exercise in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur. While one aircraft crashed in Morena in Madhya Pradesh, the other crashed and landed in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur.

#WATCH | Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Hanumangarh in Rajasthan. The aircraft had taken off from Suratgarh. The pilot is safe. More details awaited: IAF Sources pic.twitter.com/0WOwoU5ASi — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2023

Earlier last week an Indian Army chopper crashed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district. Another accident happened in Kochi in April when a Coast Guard helicopter during trials made a crash landing. This March in Mumbai a Navy chopper had “ditched” after performing VVIP duties.

VIDEO | Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashes near Hanumangarh in Rajasthan. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/alD8MYaOFl — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 8, 2023