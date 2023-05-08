IAF's MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashes near Rajasthan's Suratgarh, 3 civilians die
According to sources, the pilot is safe and the army's helicopter has reached the accident site for rescue. The aircraft had taken off from Suratgarh according to IAF Sources.
Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Suratgarh in Rajasthan on Monday, defence sources said adding that the pilot is safe. The aircraft had taken off from Suratgarh.
As per the latest information, three civilians died and a man was injured as the plane crashed on their house in Bahlolnagar district in Hanumangharh. A rescue operation is underway, SP Sudhir Chaudhary said.
“A MiG-21 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Suratgarh during a routine training sortie today morning. The pilot ejected safely, sustaining minor injuries. An inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident,” IAF tweeted.
A MiG-21 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Suratgarh during a routine training sortie today morning. The pilot ejected safely, sustaining minor injuries.
An inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident.
Related Articles
— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 8, 2023
Earlier in January, one pilot lost his life after two Indian Air Force fighter jets – a Sukhoi Su-30 and a Mirage 2000 – crashed during a training exercise in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur. While one aircraft crashed in Morena in Madhya Pradesh, the other crashed and landed in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur.
#WATCH | Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Hanumangarh in Rajasthan. The aircraft had taken off from Suratgarh. The pilot is safe. More details awaited: IAF Sources pic.twitter.com/0WOwoU5ASi
— ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2023
Earlier last week an Indian Army chopper crashed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district. Another accident happened in Kochi in April when a Coast Guard helicopter during trials made a crash landing. This March in Mumbai a Navy chopper had “ditched” after performing VVIP duties.
VIDEO | Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashes near Hanumangarh in Rajasthan. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/alD8MYaOFl
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 8, 2023
In October last year, two incidents of army chopper crashes were reported in Arunachal Pradesh. On October 5, 2022, a Cheetah helicopter crashed near the Tawang area of Arunachal Pradesh leading to the death of one Indian Army pilot. Just a fortnight later, five defence personnel were killed, who were on board the Indian Army Aviation Advance Light Helicopter (Weapon Systems Integrated) – ALH WSI based at Likabali (Assam), which crashed near Siang village, 25 kilometres away from the Tuting headquarters in the Upper Siang district of Arunachal on October 21.
Earlier on July 28 last year, Defence Ministry informed that two pilots in a twin-seater Mig-21 trainer aircraft died after sustaining fatal injuries when it crashed near Barmer district of Rajasthan.
With ANI inputs.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Shashi Tharoor thanks Rajasthan Royals for customised jersey, team responds using ChatGPT
Tharoor thanked Rajasthan Royals for gifting him a personalised jersey, and the team used ChatGPT to write a reply to him in his own style
Escape from Sudan: How Indian forces, diplomats work 24x7 to rescue nationals stuck in the conflict-hit African nation
The Indian government, embassy officials and the armed forces have been working round the clock to bring back Indians stranded in strife-torn Sudan home. The most daring op so far has been from Wadi Seidna, which is in the vicinity of Khartoum, the epicentre of the fighting
Watch: IAF's C-130J aircraft lands in Port Sudan for evacuation operations
Indian Air Force's C-130J aircraft landed in Port Sudan on Tuesday to rescue stranded Indians as the process of evacuations continues in the violence-hit North African country