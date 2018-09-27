You are here:
IAF vice-chief Air Marshal SB Deo accidentally shoots himself in thigh; condition declared stable by Delhi military hospital

India Press Trust of India Sep 27, 2018 11:12:46 IST

New Delhi: The vice chief of Indian Air Force (IAF), Air Marshal S B Deo, is understood to have accidentally shot himself in his thigh, sources said Wednesday.

File image of Air Marshal SB Deo. Twitter/@MIB_India

They said he was rushed to a military hospital in Delhi where he underwent a surgery. His condition is stable.

However, there was no official comment on the incident from the IAF.

He had taken over as vice chief of the Air Staff in January 2017.

Air Marshal Deo, who was commissioned as a fighter pilot in the IAF on June 15, 1979, is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.


