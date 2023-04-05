IAF to conduct first S-400 trials in India, will showcase massive boost in firepower

New Delhi: With India having already deployed the first two squadrons of the S-400, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is scheduled to carry out the first trial of the air defence system from Russia on Indian soil.

According to a report by ANI, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is going to carry out trial of the S-400 missiles in the near future.

The Indian military had carried out trials of the S-400 in Russia, but the missile system is yet to be fired in India.

“The firing is planned to be held very soon using one of the small or medium ranges missiles against a fast-moving aerial target,” defence officials were quoted as saying by ANI.

According to them, the S-400 air defence missile system has a variety of missiles that have a maximum range of 400 km and can shoot down cruise missiles, fighter jets and other aircraft or projectiles.

The first two squadrons of the S-400 have been stationed in various areas – mostly along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) against – from where they cover the sensitive Chicken’s Neck Corridor in West Bengal and the Ladakh sector.

The first squadron of the S-400 has been deployed in Punjab, and is intended to watch over the border with Pakistan as well as the LAC with China in Ladakh and the western areas.

The S-400 missile system is capable of engaging adversary fighter jets, drones, ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as cruise missiles with a 400-kilometer range.

Five squadrons of S-400 air defence missiles were purchased by India and Russia in a deal for over Rs 35,000 crore. All deliveries are expected to be finished by the end of 2023–2024.

The Indian Air Force feels the S-400 will be a game-changer for it. It just received the indigenous MR-SAM and Akash missile systems as well as the Israeli Spyder fast responses surface-to-air missile systems.

The air defence capabilities of the Indian Air Force (IAF) have greatly increased in recent years.

Both China and Pakistan have reportedly been disturbed by the participation of the S-400 missile systems in exercises because they are aware of the Indian system’s better capabilities to those of the Chinese system.

China and India both have S-400 air defence systems deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the moment.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.