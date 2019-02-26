IAF strikes in Pakistan: 'How's the Jaish? Dead, sir', Indian Twitterati takes to celebratory memes after operation in Balakot

The Indian Air Force (IAF)'s pre-emptive strikes on terror camps in Pakistan was received with praise for the security forces and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. Opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee spoke in support of the air force, saying that the personnel were "Indian Amazing Fighters".

The strike is supposedly in response to the terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on 14 February. At least 40 personnel were killed in the attack, for which Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility.

Pakistani officials initially played down the impact of Tuesday's IAF strikes, with Pakistani armed forces' spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor saying that the Pakistan Air Forces responded "immediately" because of which Indian forces had to beat a "hasty" retreat. However, later, its government warned India not to "challenge" Islamabad.

Amid the laudatory messages, Twitteratti also took to creating celebratory memes around the incident. While cricketer Virender Sehwag said, "The boys have played really well", Major Surendra Poonia tweeted a joke saying, "How's the Jaish? Dead, sir."

Kids sent this on whatsapp 👇 👮‍♂️- “How’s the Jaish" ??

🙋‍♀️🙋‍♂️”Dead Sir" #Surgicalstrike2 — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) February 26, 2019

A post shared by an account calling itself 'Pakistan Defence' with the handle '@DefencedotPak', was a particular favourite with Indian twitteratti. The post features a picture of an unnamed airplane with the caption, "Sleep tight because PAF is awake", with the hashtag '#PakistanZindabad'. The account is not the Pakistani ministry's official account and is not verified by the social media platform, but Indian journalist Tavleen Singh Aroor responded to the tweet.

Oh please! Get a life. Chey — Tavleen Singh Aroor (@Tavysingh) February 26, 2019

Another journalist, Vishal made a comparison with anti-virus software.

This is how anti-virus software works. — Vishal (@vichupedia) February 26, 2019

A user named Jiggs responded with emojis of being deep asleep.

Follow LIVE updates on the IAF operation here

With inputs from agencies

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.