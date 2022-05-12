IAF officer honey-trapped, arrested by Delhi Police Crime Branch on espionage charges; Pakistan's ISI involvement suspected

IAF officer Devendra Sharma, posted in Delhi at record office, was honey-trapped over social media and attempts were made to extract crucial and sensitive information from him

Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer on espionage charges. The personnel identified as Devendra Sharma was posted in the capital at record office.

As per reports, the IAF officer was honey trapped over social media and attempts were made to extract crucial and sensitive information from him.

Delhi Police said, "There is a suspicion of hand of Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) in the whole work."

It is being alleged an attempt was made to collect sensitive information related to the IAF from Devendra Sharma by first trapping him in the honey trap.

Delhi Police also informed that it has found some suspicious bank transactions of the IAF officer's wife.

Devendra Sharma is said to be a native of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. A report by Times Now said that an individual connected to Sharma on Facebook was using an Indian SIM card which has now been deactivated.

If proven guilty, IAF officer Devendra Sharma could face three years in prison or life imprisonment under stringent Official Secrets Act. He will be slapped with charges of crime even is his action was unintentional.

