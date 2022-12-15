IAF holds exercise in North East amid LAC tension with China

Indian Air Force Exercise: Days after the clash between the Indian Army and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, the Indian Air Force (IAF) started a two-day exercise over the eastern sector on Thursday.

The exercises, for which India had earlier announced a NOTAM (no-fly zone) over the North East for December 15-16, are being held from Indian Air Force (IAF) bases Tezpur, Chhabua, Jorhat in Assam and Hashimara in West Bengal.

The exercise involves all IAF combat aircraft close to the front line and other resources deployed in the region. News agency ANI quoted officials as saying that the Indian Air Force will conduct this exercise for the purpose of testing military preparedness. The purpose of the exercise is also to test the combat capability of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Frontline aircraft including Sukhoi-30MKI and Rafale jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) are taking part in the exercise. IAF officials also informed that all forward air bases and some Advance Landing Grounds (ALGs) of the IAF in the North Eastern Region are also included in the exercise.

The IAF’s Sukhoi fighter jets are stationed at Tezpur airbase, while a squadron of Rafale fighter jets is stationed at Hasimara. Apart from this, Apache helicopters and transport aircraft are stationed in Jorhat. Helicopters and military transport aircraft are also participating in this two-day exercise.

Before the recent clash between India and China in the Yangtse area near Tawang, Chinese drones had moved very aggressively towards the Indian positions on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh forcing the Indian Air Force (IAF) to scramble its fighter aircraft deployed in the region.

The Chinese military has been behaving aggressively over issues in the Yangtse in the vicinity of the Holydip and Parikrama area on the LAC where the Chinese side has been opposing Indian positions.

