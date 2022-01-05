India

IAF Helicopter Crash: Rajnath Singh to be apprised of probe team's findings at 11 am today

Sources suggested that the crash was not a result of any technical error in the Mi-17V5 helicopter of the Indian Air Force. However, there is no official confirmation on it

Asian News International January 05, 2022 08:17:48 IST
An Indian Air Force Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 13 others crashed on 8 December in the Nilgiris. PTI

The IAF will apprise Defence Minister Rajnath Singh about the findings of the tri-services probe into the 8 December chopper crash in which Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and 13 others were killed at 11 am on Wednesday, according to an NDTV report.

The investigating team, with top Air Force officers, will meet Singh and senior officials from his ministry to present their findings.

The probe team has already completed its investigation into the crash and the report has almost been finalised, they said.

Top officials of the Indian Air Force, including the head of the Court of Inquiry Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, are set to make a presentation before the defence minister about the outcome of the probe.

It is learnt that the probe team led by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh examined all likely scenarios for the crash including possible human error or whether it was a case of disorientation by the crew when the helicopter was preparing for landing.

Sources suggested that the crash was not a result of any technical error in the Mi-17V5 helicopter of the Indian Air Force. However, there is no official confirmation on it.

With input from PTI

Updated Date: January 05, 2022 09:36:10 IST

