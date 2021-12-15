IAF Helicopter Crash: President Kovind, PM Modi express condolences on passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh

According to news reports, Captain Singh was being treated at a military hospital in Bengaluru and was on life support

The only survivor of the Indian Air Force helicopter crash that killed Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others, Group Captain Varun Singh, succumbed to his injuries and passed away today, 15 December.

According to news reports, Captain Singh was being treated at a military hospital in Bengaluru and was on life support. The 39-year-old had been critically injured in the helicopter crash, which took place on 8 December.

Several prominent political leaders offered their condolences on the his demise.

President Ram Nath Kovind said he was saddened to learn about the passing of Group Captain Singh, adding “he displayed the soldierly spirit of valour and indomitable courage” while he was fighting for his life:

Sad to learn that Group Captain Varun Singh breathed his last after putting up a valiant fight for life. Though badly injured in the chopper crash, he displayed the soldierly spirit of valour and indomitable courage. The nation is grateful to him. My condolences to his family. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 15, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and stated that the Group Captain had “served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism,” adding that his service to the country would always be remembered:

Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences on the Singh's demise and hoped that the almighty would grant strength to his family to help them deal with the loss.

Deeply pained to learn about the passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh, who was battling with the injuries after the helicopter accident in Coonoor. May God bless the Brave's soul and give strength to his family. My deepest condolences. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 15, 2021

Chief of Army Staff General MM Navarane, as well as all ranks of the Indian army expressed their condolences at the Group Captain’s demise.

General MM Naravane #COAS & All Ranks of #IndianArmy pay heartfelt condolences on the demise of Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the unfortunate helicopter accident in #Coonoor on 08 Dec 21. https://t.co/fPmsbgn6ot — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 15, 2021

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also offered his condolences following the news of the death:

My heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of Group Captain Varun Singh. This is a sad moment for the country. We all are with you in this grief. pic.twitter.com/rpBoIcmEe9 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 15, 2021

Leader of Opposition Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said that the whole nation mourns the death of the young officer.

Saddened to hear about the demise of Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the IAF helicopter crash of last week. My deepest condolences for his family members. The entire nation mourns the sacrifice of the brave son of our nation. — Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha (@LoPIndia) December 15, 2021

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also expressed his condolences and said that the young officer’s valour and commitment would serve as an inspiration to everyone.

Deeply disturbed on hearing the sad news that Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the tragic helicopter crash near Coonoor, is no more. His valour and commitment shall serve as inspiration for all and he will be living in our minds forever. pic.twitter.com/YBTVNVcEf4 — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) December 15, 2021

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote that the entire country would forever remember the Group Captain’s invaluable service and offered her deepest condolences to his family.

Pained to hear about the demise of Group Captain Varun Singh. The entire nation will always remember your invaluable service. I salute your valour and offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved family. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 15, 2021

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari tweeted:

Extremely saddened by the unfortunate news of passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh, who was the lone survivor of the helicopter crash in Coonoor last week. He fought like the braveheart he was.

Condolences to the bereaved family members, friends & colleagues.

Om Shanti 🙏 — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) December 15, 2021

The young officer was travelling with CDS General Bipin Rawat and 12 others who were on their way to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington on 8 December when their Russian-made Mi-17V5 helicopter crashed.

In August the Shaurya Chakra was awarded to Group Captain Singh for averting a possible mid-air accident when his Tejas light combat aircraft developed major technical snag in 2020.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.