India

IAF Helicopter Crash: President Kovind, PM Modi express condolences on passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh

According to news reports, Captain Singh was being treated at a military hospital in Bengaluru and was on life support

FP Trending December 15, 2021 14:29:49 IST
File image of Group Captain Varun Singh. ANI

The only survivor of the Indian Air Force helicopter crash that killed Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others, Group Captain Varun Singh, succumbed to his injuries and passed away today, 15 December.

The 39-year-old had been critically injured in the helicopter crash, which took place on 8 December.

Several prominent political leaders offered their condolences on the his demise.

President Ram Nath Kovind said he was saddened to learn about the passing of Group Captain Singh, adding “he displayed the soldierly spirit of valour and indomitable courage” while he was fighting for his life:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and stated that the Group Captain had “served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism,” adding that his service to the country would always be remembered:

Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences on the Singh's demise and hoped that the almighty would grant strength to his family to help them deal with the loss.

Chief of Army Staff General MM Navarane, as well as all ranks of the Indian army expressed their condolences at the Group Captain’s demise.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also offered his condolences following the news of the death:

Leader of Opposition Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said that the whole nation mourns the death of the young officer.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also expressed his condolences and said that the young officer’s valour and commitment would serve as an inspiration to everyone.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote that the entire country would forever remember the Group Captain’s invaluable service and offered her deepest condolences to his family.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari tweeted:

The young officer was travelling with CDS General Bipin Rawat and 12 others who were on their way to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington on 8 December when their Russian-made Mi-17V5 helicopter crashed.

In August the Shaurya Chakra was awarded to Group Captain Singh for averting a possible mid-air accident when his Tejas light combat aircraft developed major technical snag in 2020.

Updated Date: December 15, 2021 14:29:49 IST

