IAF Helicopter Crash: Mortal remains of Naik Gursewak Singh reaches Amritsar
The victims of the military helicopter crash included General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Defence Adviser Brigadier LS Lidder, Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh and nine other people
Amritsar, Punjab: The mortal remains of Naik Gursewak Singh who perished in the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crash near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor was on Sunday brought back to his hometown here in Amritsar.
The remains arrived at the Amritsar Air Force station this morning and will be taken to his residence in Dode Village of Patti Tehsil in Tarn Taran District. The 35-year-old soldier was among the 13 people killed when the IAF helicopter carrying them crashed on 8 December.
The victims of the military helicopter crash included Chief of Defence Staff General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel including the Air Force helicopter crew.
Group Captain Varun Singh the lone survivor of the mishap and is presently on life support in Military Hospital, Wellington.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Honouring Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat: Some boots are hard to fill
The best way to honour General Bipin Rawat for his service would be to ensure that reforms he had set into motion are completed and theatre commands are established at an early date
A mighty general, best of the soldiers, and a dear friend: An ode to CDS Bipin Rawat
The Bipin Rawat I knew was a man of unimpeachable integrity and rare honesty
‘Fate brought them together’: Madhulika Rawat's brother on her marriage to CDS
General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika were among the 13 people, who were killed after an IAF helicopter crashed near Coonor in Tamil Nadu on 8 December