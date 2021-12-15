IAF helicopter crash: Group Captain Varun Singh succumbs to injuries in hospital

The officer, the lone survivor of the Mi-17V5 helicopter crash in which CDS General Bipin Rawat died, was undergoing treatment at Bangalore’s Command Hospital

Group Captain Varun Singh passed at a military hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday, a week after he was seriously injured in the chopper crash near Coonoor that killed Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 armed forces personnel.

The Indian Air Force confirmed the news with a tweet.

IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 15, 2021

Group Captain Singh was being treated for severe burns at a Bengaluru military hospital after he was moved from Wellington in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor.

He had been on life support, according to officials. On Tuesday, speaking to news agency ANI, IAF officials had said, "Group Captain Varun Singh's medical condition continues to be critical but he is stable. He is on life support system in Bangalore Command Hospital."

Shortly after it was confirmed that Group Captain Varun Singh had passed away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid condolences on Twitter.

Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2021

The Indian Army also paid tribute to the brave officer. Honouring the soldier, the Indian Army wrote on Twitter, General MM Naravane #COAS & All Ranks of #IndianArmy pay heartfelt condolences on the demise of Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the unfortunate helicopter accident in #Coonoor on 08 Dec 21.

Home Minister Amit Shah too paid condolences and prayed for the deceased's family.

Deeply pained to learn about the passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh, who was battling with the injuries after the helicopter accident in Coonoor. May God bless the Brave's soul and give strength to his family. My deepest condolences. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 15, 2021

Describing the Group Captain as a "true fighter", Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he fought till his last breath.

"Pained beyond words to learn of the demise of IAF pilot, Group Captain Varun Singh. He was a true fighter who fought till his last breath. My thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends. We stand firmly with the family in this hour of grief," he said.

The officer's father, Colonel KP Singh, had last week described his son as a fighter.

The Air Force officer won the Shaurya Chakra in August for his courage in handling his aircraft after it was hit by a snag during a sortie last year. He managed to land his Tejas fighter safely.

Group Captain Singh, a decorated officer, was on board the Russian-made chopper as the liaison officer for the visit of General Rawat to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington.

Thirteen of the 14 people on board the Mi-17V5 helicopter, including India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat, were among those killed after it crashed on 8 December.

With inputs from agencies

