IAF Group C Recruitment 2021 offers 225 vacancies, candidates may apply at Air Force Station of choice

Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Group C Civilian in South Western Air Command. Candidates who are interested in the post and are eligible can submit their application within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement. The recruitment drive is being done to fill 255 vacancies for various posts of Group C Civilian in South Western Air Command.

As per a report in The Times of India, the various posts being offered are Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), House Keeping Staff (HKS), Mess Staff, LDC, Clerk Hindi Typist, Stenographer Grade-II, Store (Superintendent), Store Keeper, Laundryman, Ayah/Ward Sahayika (only for female candidates), Carpenter, Painter, Vulcaniser, Civilian Mechanical Transport Driver, Cook, Fireman etc.

The report adds that candidates will be scrutinised in terms of age limit, minimum qualification, documents and certificates. Eligible candidates will be subsequently issued a call letter for written test. The written test will contain questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, General English and General Awareness.

As per the official notification, eligible candidate can apply to any of the Air Force Station of their choice subject to the vacancies and qualifications. Application that is duly typed in English/Hindi with recent passport size photograph duly attested by self pasted thereon are to be submitted by the candidates. All documents in support of educational qualification, age, domicile certificate, experience and caste certificate etc duly self-attested are to annexed with the application.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, applicants must clearly mention on the envelope “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF…...AND CATEGORY………”. The application is to be accompanied by a self-addressed envelope with Rs. 10 postage stamp duly affixed.