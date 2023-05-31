IAF displays formidable muscle power, uses Rafale jets for long range mission over Indian Ocean

In a formidable display of power projection, a team of four Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully carried out a long-range mission stretching over six hours in the Indian Ocean recently.

In a statement on social media platform Twitter, the IAF informed that the Rafale fighter aircraft confronted a “large force engagement” during the training mission and hit the targets successfully at the designated Weapon Release Point.

“#IAF stretching its legs. Four IAF Rafales flew a long range mission for over six hours into the IOR. The aircraft “fought” their way through a large force engagement en route to their Weapon Release Point,” the IAF tweeted.

“Pickle on time, weapon on target-the IAF way!” the IAF added.

The IAF uses the term ‘Pickle’ to refer to the act of firing bombs or missiles at designated targets. The phrase ‘Pickle on time’ is used to denote the launching of military ordinance at the precise or designated time to maximize its lethality and achieve the desired objective.

