IAF Day 2021: Wishes, quotes and messages to send on 89th Foundation Day of Indian Air Force

This year, the celebrations for IAF Day will commemorate the heroes of the 1971 India-Pakistan War, which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh

Every year, the Indian Air Force (IAF) Day is marked on 8 October. The day is celebrated to commemorate the 89th foundation day of the IAF.

Established in 1932 as a supporting part of the UK's Royal Air Force, the IAF has since distinguished itself as the protector of the Indian airspace. Since its establishment, the IAF has been a crucial part of the country’s armed forces and has worked consistently towards strengthening the national security of India.

This year, the celebrations for IAF Day will commemorate the heroes of the 1971 India-Pakistan War, which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh. The celebrations will be held at the Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh in the presence of senior officials of the three armed forces as well as the Chief of Air Staff.

Here are some quotes, messages and wishes to send to your family and friends on the occasion of IAF Day 2021

• Indian Air Force is a professional force that plays a very important role in India's Defence. Happy Air Force Day!

• Today, India enjoys its sovereignty and freedom because of the people who are protecting it. Happy Air Force Day!

• "I regret I have but one life to give for my country"—Prem Ramachandran

• "Some goals are so worthy, it’s glorious even to fail"—Capt Manoj Kumar Pandey

• "No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions"—Subhas Chandra Bose

• Today we are breathing freely just because we live in a free country. Happy Indian Air Force Day.

• Real security lies in the prevention of war–and today that hope can come only through adequate preparedness.

• The soldier is the Army. No army is better than its soldiers. The Soldier is also a citizen. The highest obligation and privilege of citizenship is that of bearing arms for one’s country.

• Indian Air Force has come a long way and is now the fourth largest air force in the world. Happy Indian Air Force Day!