IAF creates history, picks female officer to command combat unit in western sector
Commissioned in 2003 as a helicopter pilot, Group Captain Dhami has over 2800 hours of flying experience. A Qualified Flying Instructor, she has served as Flight Commander of a Helicopter Unit in the Western sector
New Delhi: In a historic decision, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has selected a female officer to command a frontline combat unit in the western sector.
The IAF officer – Group Captain Shaliza Dhami – will command a missile squadron in the western sector against Pakistan.
Commissioned in 2003 as a helicopter pilot, Group Captain Dhami has over 2800 hours of flying experience. A Qualified Flying Instructor, she has served as Flight Commander of a Helicopter Unit in the Western sector.
Having been commended by the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief on two occasions, the IAF officer is presently posted in the operations branch of a frontline command headquarters.
In 2019, Dhami became the first woman IAF officer to have been promoted to the post of the Flight Commander of a flying unit.
With over 15 years of experience, she has many firsts to her credit. Born in Punjab’s Ludhiana, her first solo flight was in 2003 in a HAL HPT-32 Deepak.
She was commissioned a flying officer in the IAF in 2003 and was later promoted to flight lieutenant in 2005 and to squadron leader in 2009.
The Indian Army has also taken similar steps to promote women officers.
The Indian Army started assigning women officers to command roles for the first time earlier this month.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Light on weight, heavy on damage: India will be able to hit deep inside Pakistan with THIS ultralightweight howitzer
India and the US are discussing the possibility of jointly developing and manufacturing an extended-range variant of the M777 ultra lightweight howitzer
Reducing army footprint in Kashmir: A bold, brave and welcome decision
The government must move ahead and withdraw the army, but do it steadily — stage by stage
LCA Tejas jets arrive in UAE to take part in its first-ever foreign air exercise
Exercise Desert Flag is a multilateral air exercise in which air forces from the UAE, France, Kuwait, Australia, the UK, Bahrain, Morocco, Spain, the Republic of Korea, and the US would be participating.