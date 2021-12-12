IAF chopper crash: Lt Col Harjinder Singh cremated in Delhi, daughter performs last rites
Defence minister Rajnath Singh, who was also present at the cremation ceremony, offered condolences to the family Lt Col Singh
New Delhi: The last rites of Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh, who died in a chopper crash with CDS General Bipin Rawat last week, was performed on Sunday at the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment on Sunday.
The last rites were performed by his daughter Preet with a senior military official standing beside her. Ahead of last rites, Lt Col Singh’s wife and daughter paid their last respect to the mortal remains of the officer.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who was also present at the cremation ceremony condoled with the family members of Lt Col Singh.
Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane, Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and other military officers also paid their tributes to Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh.
#WATCH | Daughter of Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh, who died in the Tamil Nadu chopper crash, performs his last rites at Brar Square in New Delhi pic.twitter.com/RDY58ZIDj7
— ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2021
13 people were killed when the IAF’s helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8.
The mortal remains of Chief of Defence Staff General Rawat his wife Madhulika Rawat and his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder were cremated with full military honours in the Brar Square crematorium in the national capital on Friday.
Those who died in the crash include CDS Rawat, his wife, his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lidder, Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel including the Air Force helicopter crew.
Group Captain Varun Singh is the lone survivor of the crash and is presently on life support in Military Hospital, Wellington.
