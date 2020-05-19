You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

'I would not like to layoff people until I can afford to': Fashion industry veteran Vikram Phadnis talks about impact of coronvirus, lockdown on sector

India FP Staff May 19, 2020 11:16:56 IST
Watch Full Video  

Insider Take By Vikram Phadnis | Economy Under Lockdown: Fashion

A veteran in the fashion industry, Vikram Phadnis (Instagram/ @vikramphadnis) gives us the expert’s view of the lockdown impact and how his brand is coping with the economic crisis.

“Since mine is a small business, I would not like to layoff people until I can afford to,” he says of the increasing number of job losses. Caught between being positive and practical, the designer acknowledges the harsh impact of the pandemic on the present and future of the industry.

Like him, several top executives of major fashion brands have commented on the need for government support and prudent but creative decision making in these times.

"With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the entire retail industry is witnessing uncertain and challenging times more than ever. Getting back on track will be a long and arduous journey as the way forward looks fluid with millions of jobs at risk," Benetton India Managing Director and CEO Sundeep Chugh said.

The possible resurrection of the industry at this stage seems unpredictable, with millions of jobs at risk and post COVID 19 restrictions to be accounted for. Social compliance auditing during and after the pandemic would likely become more frequent owing to potential risks.

“Reworking of congregation areas and queuing at malls are being relooked as safety will be top consumer demand in the recovery stage,” said Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO of Retailers Association of India (RAI).

All things considered, government support at this stage is essential to avoid irreparable damages and loss to the industry.

 

Updated Date: May 19, 2020 11:16:56 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Coronavirus Myth Busted: Using a mouthwash won't kill the virus or prevent COVID-19

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 19 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 19 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres