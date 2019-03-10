I'd like to serve people on a bigger platform, says Robert Vadra on Facebook after posters in UP call for his political plunge

Businessman Robert Vadra, who is believed to have been indicating an intention to join politics for a few weeks, on Sunday wrote another post on Facebook, saying he was "overwhelmed" by the people who want him to "fight elections from their areas". He also expressed a desire to "serve people on a bigger platform".

"I am overwhelmed at the love of people from different cities of our great nation, who are reaching out to me and want me to fight the elections from their areas and represent them for a better change," Vadra wrote in the Facebook post, sharing photographs of posters endorsing him as a political figure.

Vadra, Congress president Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law and husband of newly-appointed party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, said he "remembers the hard work and effort" he put into campaigning for UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul in Uttar Pradesh.

"I was fortunate to see the simplicity of the life lived in those villages and the respect and love I earned in the weeks I spent traveling for kilometres apart and tried to get their messages of help to resolve their issues. Seeing the developments in the years and their happiness was rewarding," Vadra wrote.

However, despite speculation in the media about Vadra's entry into politics as part of the Congress, neither Rahul nor any senior party leader has clarified or reacted to the reports.

Poster seen near Kaushambi metro station in Ghaziabad pic.twitter.com/TYewCJKEPA — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 9, 2019

Vadra concluded his post by saying that once the "false accusations" against him were "cleared", he would "be part of change for the better".

"I surely have been serving and helping people in need for years and would like to serve people on a bigger platform, but only once all false accusations and allegations levied on me are cleared... My belief is that truth will prevail and hence, I will be part and help for the better change and development required for our country."

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.