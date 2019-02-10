'Truth will prevail,' says Robert Vadra on Facebook ahead of more ED questioning; to be quizzed in Bikaner land scam

After three days of rigorous interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate, businessman Robert Vadra, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's husband, took to Facebook on Sunday to claim innocence in the alleged case of money laundering that he is embroiled in. Thanking supporters, he said he was "disciplined to deal with anything", and that "truth will always prevail".

"I'm fine, good and disciplined to deal with anything I'm put through." Vadra wrote.

Priyanka, who was appointed the Congress' in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh in January, spoke in support of her husband on Thursday when she accompanied him to the ED's office for his first round of questioning. "He is my husband, he is my family... I support my family," she had said when asked whether she was sending a message by dropping her husband at the agency's office.

Priyanka's show of support for her husband came days after an emotional message from Vadra on her appointment to the high post in the party. "Congratulations P... always by your side in every phase of your life. Give it your best," Vadra had said in a Facebook post.

According to reports, Vadra is likely to appear before the ED on Sunday in connection with the case of the alleged Bikaner land scam. CNN-News18 reported that Vadra has been summoned for questioning at the ED's Jaipur office at 10.30 am.

On 2 February, a Delhi court had granted Vadra interim bail till 16 February in the money laundering case. Vadra is accused of carrying out illegal transactions to purchase a property in London — located at 12, Bryanston Square — worth 1.9 million pounds.

