‘I will not step into this garbage,’ says Arvind Kejriwal after Haryana minister blames Delhi for high COVID-19 infection rate

Earlier, Health Minister Anil Vij had said that Haryana was ‘adversely affected’ due to its vicinity to Delhi

Asian News International January 17, 2022 16:11:16 IST
Representational image. PTI

Ambala, Haryana: A word of words broke out between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij after the latter blamed the high COVID-19 infection rate in three districts of the State adjoining Delhi on the "uncontrolled" rise in cases in the national capital.

Replying to his claims, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain termed it as "political talk" and said "over 1,000 COVID-19 cases are being reported from outside Delhi every day."

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal told media persons, "Blaming won't end the virus. I will not step into this garbage."

Vij said Haryana was "adversely affected" due to its vicinity to Delhi, and claimed that "more than half" of the around 9,000 new COVID-19 cases in Haryana were from Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonipat districts put together.

"Haryana reports around 9,000 COVID-19 cases every day, of which over 50 percent cases are from Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonipat. Delhi's infection rate is having an impact in the state. However, as per requirements, we are tackling the situation by making all necessary arrangements of healthcare services in the state," he said on 16 January, 2022.

Vij also said that whether patients come from Delhi or anywhere else, they will be given complete treatment in the state.

