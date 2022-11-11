New Delhi: Even as former Congress president Rahul Gandhi leads the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, some of his party colleagues have gone viral on various social media platforms for all the wrong reasons.

The BJP has accused Congress Mayor Hema Deshmukh in Chhattisgarh of hurting the sentiments of Hindus by participating in a mass conversion program at Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh. The Congress leader is the Municipal Corporation Mayor of Rajnandgaon city in Chhattisgarh.

The allegation against Deshmukh comes at a time when a video of former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Rajendra Pal Gautam has gone viral on social media platforms a few days ago. In the viral video, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was seen participating in an event where hundreds of people took a pledge to embrace Buddhism and not have any faith in Hindu gods and goddesses.

Congress Mayor Hema Deshmukh has been caught red handed attending a mass conversion event in Chhattisgarh and saying that : "I will not believe in Hindu Gods" pic.twitter.com/rWjDyPZHIN — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) November 11, 2022

In the viral video, Congress leader Hema Deshmukh can be seen taking part in an event organized by a Buddhist organisation in Chhattisgarh.

The Chhattisgarh unit of BJP wrote in a post posted on its Twitter handle, 'Did Gautam Buddha ever say this? Then what kind of animosity are these so called Buddhist followers, ready to change their religion, spreading towards the worshipers of Sanatan Dharma."

"Congress Mayor of Rajnandgaon Hema Deshmukh, who is holding a responsible position sitting in this program, is also repeating the same things. What an animosity towards Sanatan Dharma, which has always been promoting the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. This act of Congress mayor is highly condemnable," the post added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.