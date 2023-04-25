‘Mar du ga jald hi’: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath receives death threat

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has received a death threat in which the person stated, “Yogi cm ko mar du ga jald hi (I will kill CM Yogi soon)”.

The threat was sent by an unidentified person on ‘Dial 112’, a number launched by the state government for emergency services.

A report by India Today said that the caller even sent the threat message to social media desk of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 506, 507 and IT Act 66 by the Operation Commander of 112 against an unidentified caller in Sushant Golf City police station. The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) has been alerted.

“A case has been registered under sections 506 and 507 IPC and 66 IT Act in PS Sushant Golf City against an unknown person after ‘Dial 112’ receives death threat for Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath,” news agency ANI quoted the police as saying.

Death threat to Yogi Adityanath

Earlier this month, a schoolboy was held from Lucknow by police in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida for allegedly sending an email to a media house threatening to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath.

A report by PTI quoted Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida) Rajneesh Verma saying that the 16-year-old boy, a resident of Bihar, was brought to Noida and was produced in a juvenile court. He was granted bail later.

Conspiracy to assassinate PM Modi

On Sunday, police arrested a person who wrote a letter threatening to launch a suicide bomb attack on PM Modi during his visit to Kochi on 24 April.

Kerala BJP chief K Surendran, on Saturday, said he received a letter last week about a conspiracy to assassinate the Prime Minister.

“The person who sent the threat letter against the Prime Minister was arrested. Xavier, the accused was arrested. The reason is personal enmity. He wrote the letter to trap his neighbour. We found him with the help of forensics,” ANI quoted Kochi City Police Commissioner, K Sethu Raman, as saying.

With inputs from agencies

