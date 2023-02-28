The tech sector has witnessed a gloomy phase in the past few months, carrying out massive layoffs globally. As a part of this, Google also laid off thousands of employees as part of its projected plan including over 400 employees in India alone. Ever since the tech giant announced the layoffs, several former employees have been taking to social media handles to share their stories about their time at the company and also about their experiences. LinkedIn is full of such stories by impacted employees who are reflecting upon their professional journeys and also reaching out to any new opportunities in the market.

One such Google India employee who was also laid off by the company was Priyang Davey who worked as a Creative Lead in Mumbai. Taking to LinkedIn, he shared his story in a very optimistic manner stating that he “stole something valuable that he can’t be sued for and i.e., learnings.”

Davey was working at the company for around 8 months and his role was recently terminated by the tech giant.

Former Google employee shares what he ‘stole’ before being laid off

In a lengthy post shared on LinkedIn, Priyang Davey began by how his last couple of weeks went quite eventful due to various reasons including his termination from Google. Stating that the loss of a job brings a sense of grief, he mentioned that it is like a breakup adding that “it kinda sucks, but you’ll choose your next partner who’s wise enough to not break up with you over a text (or an email).”

Furthermore, Davey shared about stealing something ‘valuable’ from Google for which he can’t be sued and that is ‘learnings’ from the company. Thanking some of his colleagues and seniors for their help and support, he concluded the post on a positive note and wrote, “And now I am back on the market, ready to do cool stuff with cool people. I am #OpenToWork – ing anywhere across the world, from my home, your home, or that weird alley where kids skate at night… I promise you I’ll not ghost you as my ex did.”

Check the entire post:

Ever since the post was shared on Monday, his post has received a lot of attention from users who took to the comment section and supported the former employee. Some also lauded him for his optimistic approach.

