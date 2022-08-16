The 2009 batch IAS officer from Chhattisgarh Cadre shared a video of a woman worshipping the tricolour ahead of 76th Independence Day celebrations.

To mark 75 years of independence, the Ministry of Culture launched the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and encouraged citizens of the country to hoist the tricolour at their house. A video shared on social media shows how the campaign has also taken over humble households who probably suffer in poverty but express their patriotism nonetheless. The video was shared on Twitter by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan from Chhattisgarh Cadre.

The eight-second video shows a saree-clad woman standing next to the tricolour hoisted at her house. The woman was seen conducting the Hindu ritual of rotating the holy fire or arti in front of the flag. The solemn act of worshipping the tricolour on the occasion of independence day left several viewers emotional. Sharan shared the clip on Sunday and mentioned in the caption, “Respect. Har Ghar Tiranga.”

Tweeples have also shared their reaction to the video on the microblogging platform. One of the users commented, “Wow.. A form of real patriotism.”

Another user commented, “I respect her.” For some the video was “More powerful than all the speeches ever given from the Red Fort.”

A user wrote, “Tri-Colour more than anything because we are the only country who call a nation a mata. Bharat mata ki jai. Vande Mataram. Jai Hind.”

According to the Ministry of Culture that launched the campaign, “Our relationship with the flag has always been more formal and institutional than personal.” The statement issued by the ministry also mentions that bringing the flag home collectively as a nation in the 75th year of independence becomes symbolic of not just an act of personal connection to the Tricolour but an embodiment of our commitment to nation-building as well. The thought behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of people and promote awareness about our national flag.

