I-Day 2022: Ricky Kej and 12 refugees sing melodious rendition of national anthem

The Grammy award-winning musician joined 12 refugee singers from four nationalities to sing the Indian national anthem ahead of 75th Independence Day

As India celebrated 75 years of Independence, the Ministry of Culture shared a heartwarming video featuring a group of refugees, who are staying in India, singing the national anthem. The video shared on Twitter on Sunday was a melodious rendition of the national anthem. In the video, we see 12 refugee singers who hail from Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Myanmar and Cameroon. The refugees were joined by two-time Grammy award-winning music composer Ricky Kej. One could also notice that the refugees were dressed in their ethnic clothes as they also paid tribute to their homeland while expressing solidarity with India.

Love for India is pouring from around the world! On the occasion of India's 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Grammy Award winner - @rickykej and 12 refugee singers from 4 nationalities pay tribute to the national anthem. Watch their melodious tribute here ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LIgk9C2dEi — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) August 14, 2022

The 59-second video was shared by the Ministry of Culture along with a caption that read, “Love for India is pouring from around the world! On the occasion of India's 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Grammy Award winner - Ricky Kej and 12 refugee singers from four nationalities pay tribute to the national anthem.” The video has been viewed by over 362.7k Twitter users since it was shared on the microblogging website on Sunday. Many viewers have also shared their thoughts and reaction to the video. One of the users commenced Afghan refugee Aqila’s pronunciation of the Hindi words and wrote, “Aqila's pronunciation is crystal clear than some of the top singers.” In response to this Ricky commented in affirmative and wrote, “Agreed.”

Agreed. — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) August 15, 2022



“How lovely and heartfelt,” wrote another user.

How lovely and heartfelt — ashutosh kale (@ashkale3) August 15, 2022

A user commented, “What a beautiful sight! This is the India I always wanted to see!! This is the story of a great and loved nation. We feel humbled and blessed that they have chosen India to be their home. Jai Hind!”

What a beautiful sight! This is my India I always wanted to see!! This is the story of a great & loved nation. We feel humbled & blessed that they have chosen India to be their home. Jai Hind!!! — INDRANEEL CHANDRA (@INDRANEELCHAND1) August 15, 2022



For some, the singers seemed to belong to India in true sense as they wrote, “Beautiful and melodious. Looks as if they all belong to India.”

Beautiful so melodious - looks as if they alll belong to India — Carbon Engineering (@CarbonEngineer4) August 15, 2022



Have you watched the video yet?

