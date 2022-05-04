Hyderabad rains: Heavy downpour leaves several areas in Telangana waterlogged, people take out boats; more showers expected today

Heavy rainfall in Hyderabad occurred today with places including Mancherial, Jagtial, Yadadri-Bhongir, Medchal-Malkajgiri receiving maximum downpour

Hyderabad got some respite from sweltering heat after heavy rains, accompanied by gusty winds and lightning, lashed parts of Telangana on Wednesday. Several low lying areas have reported waterlogging and inundation.

In some areas of Telangana, people were seen using inflatable rubber boat after the streets got waterlogged following heavy downpour.

Areas including Macca Colony in Kala Pathar was submerged in water after heavy rains. Downpour occurred at isolated places in Mancherial, Jagtial, Yadadri-Bhongir, Medchal-Malkajgiri and other districts, the Met Centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Telangana said in its Daily Weather Report of Telangana.

The Indian Express report mentioned the state-run Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) saying that apart from Hyderabad and Siddipet, Jagtial, Macherial, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts received moderate rainfall (15.6 mm to 64.4 mm).

Bejjur and Ravindranagar in Kumurambheem district received 77.3 mm and 68.8 mm of rainfall and as many as 13 of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) 30 circles received moderate rainfall till 6 am.

Meanwhile, Disaster Relief Force (DRF) teams are already working on clearing stagnant water, treefalls in Hyderabad. Also, they are providing assistance to people in view of the inundation casued by sudden cloudburst in the city.

News agency PTI in a report said, Luxettipet in Mancherial district received 9 cm of rainfall, Dharmapuri in Jagtial district git 8 cm of rain.

The heavy rain showers have caused misery to the farmers of Jagtial, Nalgonda, Siddipet and other districts as it soaked the harvest ready paddy on the fields and harvested stock kept at market yards.

In the state capital, water logging and inundation was reported from several localities, including Amberpet, Kukatpally, Malkajgiri and Musheerabad and the old city. Trees were uprooted at some places. The mercury levels have been hovering above 40 degrees Celsius in Telangana during the ongoing summer.

The IMD on Wednesday said, "Due to trough/wind discontinuity over peninsular India in lower tropospheric levels: Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala today (Wednesday); over Tamilnadu on 5 and 6 May with thunderstorm/gusty winds over the region during next 5 days."

The weather office further said on 8 May, squally with wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph likely to prevail over north Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast and East Central Bay of Bengal and speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph over South Andaman Sea.

