Hyderabad: The K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Telangana government has ordered to immediately cancel the recognition of a private school in Banjara Hills where a four-year-old student was allegedly raped by the driver of the school principal. The educational institution has now been asked to shut down permanently.

Telangana’s education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy in a post on Twitter said that the Hyderabad District Education Officer has been directed to “immediately cancel” the recognition of the BSD DAV school in Banjara Hills where an LKG student was allegedly sexually assaulted.

The students of the school are expected to be accommodated in other schools.

The state education minister has also ordered that a committee headed by Telangana's Education Secretary should submit a report to the government on the security measures taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

The accused driver and the principal of the school have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Soon after the arrest, the school management had declared holiday till October 26.

A case under IPC section 376 AB (rape of woman under the age of 12) and section 6 read with 5(m) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been registered against the 36-year-old driver. The school principal has been booked under section 21 (failure to record or report a case) of the POCSO Act.

Hyderabad horror: 4-year-old raped by school principal’s driver

Police, on Wednesday, arrested a 34-year-old driver of a school principal for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl in Hyderabad's posh area - Banjara Hills.

As per police, the accused driver had been working with the school for the last 12 years and was allowed to roam in the school without any restrictions as he was working for the principal.

According to a reports, the driver was in constant contact with students within the school and also behaved as a proxy for the principal. He also ran errands for staff members alongwith helping in the maintenance of laboratories.

Police informed that the accused has been allegedly harassing and sexually attacking the minor survivor for the last two months before the incident came to fore on Tuesday.

On Monday, she complained of pain in her legs. There was also behavioural changes in her and after persistent requests, the girl confided to her mother on about the horror that she had been undergoing for the last few days.

The complaint was lodged by the survivor's mother late on Tuesday. The minor girl had joined the school as a lower kindergarten student five months ago.

The girl was then taken to school where she identified the accused - Beemana Rajani Kumar - as her harasser.

The survivor was sent to Bharosa centre for counselling, where her statement was recorded.

School principal ignored complaints

The parents of the survivor alleged that they approached the school principal on Monday and told him about the heinous act by his driver but their complaints were ignored.

Parents protest outside school

Parents of other students also joined the protest that was initiated by the survivor’s father and mother. They expressed fear for the well-being of their children.

As per reports, during the investigation, it was found that CCTVs in the school were not functional. Also, the accused driver had often taken on the role of a teacher for the pre-primary section.

