Hyderabad Islamist Farhatullah Ghori declared terrorist by home ministry; works for LeT, JeM

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has declared Hyderabad Islamist Farhatullah Ghori as a terrorist. Farhatullah Ghori is originally from the Kurmaguda area of ​​Hyderabad. Security agencies have recently released his sketch.

Farhatullah Ghori had fled India to Saudi Arabia in 1994. He then reached Pakistan in 2015 and joined the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Farhatullah Ghori works to provide funds for terrorist activities in India.

Farhatullah Ghori’s pseudonym is Sufyan. He has been associated with terrorism for almost 30 years. He is said to have played a major role in promoting terrorist acts in India.

Farhatullah Ghori works for JeM, LeT

Farhatullah Ghori promotes Islamic terrorism by misleading the Muslim youth of India through social media. He is a financier of Pakistani terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). He carries out his anti-India campaign through Telegram, YouTube and Facebook.

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Farhatullah Ghori is currently in Pakistan. He is a prominent member of banned Islamist terrorist organizations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish. He has been declared a terrorist under the UAPA Act. His name is 18th in the list of 38 hardcore terrorists. He is wanted by Indian security agencies for his involvement in many terror cases in India.

No photos of Farhatullah Ghori

Farhatullah Ghauri has been on the hit list of Indian security agencies for several decades, but till date his photo has not been found. It remains a challenge for the Indian intelligence agencies. Farhatullah Ghori, a resident of Kurmaguda in Saidabad, Hyderabad, is also associated with Muslim fundamentalist organization Darsgah-e-Shahadat (DJS). He is also known as Sardar Sahib.

