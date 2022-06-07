Hyderabad gangrape case: Minor son of AIMIM MLA detained, all six accused in police custody

India

Initially, the police maintained that the MLA's son was not involved in the gangrape which took place on 28 May. All accused belong to politically influential families

The minor son of an All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA was detained by the police on Tuesday in connection with the gangrape of a teenager in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills area on 28 May.

The accused has been sent to an observation home, News18 reported.

According to NDTV, all six accused- five of them juveniles- are now in police custody.

The adult accused, 18-year-old Saduddin Malik, was arrested on Friday.

Initially, the police maintained that the MLA's son was not involved in the gangrape.

This sparked massive outrage from the Opposition which accused the police of trying to shield the legislator's son.

Earlier, the police took into custody the minor son of a leader belonging to Telangana's ruling party the TRS.

According to several media reports, all the accused belong to politically influential families.

The incident

The 17-year-old girl was gang raped in a secluded area in Jubilee Hills on 28 May.

The accused who are Class 11 and 12 students offered her a lift when she was leaving a pub. The accused took turns raping the girl inside a parked Innova car.

With inputs from agencies

