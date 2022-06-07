Rao has been booked under 228A (disclosure of the identity of the victim) of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly releasing the videos and photos of the victim during a press conference

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Raghunandan Rao has been booked by the Hyderabad police for allegedly revealing the identity of the 17-year-old victim of gang-rape in Jubilee Hills.

According to the FIR, filed on June 6, the complainant alleged that on June 4, Madhavaneni Raghunandan Rao, MLA from Dubbak constituency in Telangana State, addressed a press conference at the BJP State Office, Kattelmandi, Abids related to a teenager’s gang rape at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad and he released photographs and videos related to the incident to the media that revealed the minor victim’s identity, while the investigation is in progress.

The complainant further stated that through his act, Rao is interfering in the administration of justice and character assassination of the victim and “may have caused the minor victim colossal distress”.